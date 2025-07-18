Scotland Dominates Samoa in Rugby Showdown

Scotland delivered a decisive 41-12 victory against Samoa during their third Pacific tour match at Eden Park in Auckland. The Scots, despite missing nine players due to commitments with the British & Irish Lions, showcased their prowess by outscoring Samoa with seven tries.

Ewan Ashman, Rory Hutchinson, Arron Reed, Kyle Steyn, Grant Gilchrist, Kyle Rowe, and George Turner contributed to Scotland's tally, while Fergus Burke and George Horne added crucial conversions. Samoa, in their first international game since last September and featuring six newcomers, struggled with cohesion and consistency.

Scotland's strong first half, featuring four tries, set the stage for their comfortable victory. Despite defensive lapses, the Scots maintained control, finishing off with another try by Turner. Samoa's lack of experience was evident in their disjointed performance, although they did make some notable plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)