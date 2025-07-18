Left Menu

Scotland Dominates Samoa in Rugby Showdown

Scotland's rugby team secured a commanding 41-12 victory over Samoa in Auckland, concluding their Pacific tour. Despite missing nine key players on tour with the British & Irish Lions, the Scots demonstrated superior skill, scoring seven tries. Samoa's performance was hindered by a lack of cohesion and debutant players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:21 IST
Scotland delivered a decisive 41-12 victory against Samoa during their third Pacific tour match at Eden Park in Auckland. The Scots, despite missing nine players due to commitments with the British & Irish Lions, showcased their prowess by outscoring Samoa with seven tries.

Ewan Ashman, Rory Hutchinson, Arron Reed, Kyle Steyn, Grant Gilchrist, Kyle Rowe, and George Turner contributed to Scotland's tally, while Fergus Burke and George Horne added crucial conversions. Samoa, in their first international game since last September and featuring six newcomers, struggled with cohesion and consistency.

Scotland's strong first half, featuring four tries, set the stage for their comfortable victory. Despite defensive lapses, the Scots maintained control, finishing off with another try by Turner. Samoa's lack of experience was evident in their disjointed performance, although they did make some notable plays.

