Jos Buttler Joins Elite 13,000 T20 Runs Club

England's Jos Buttler reaches 13,000 T20 runs, becoming the seventh player to achieve this feat. Buttler starred in Lancashire's Vitality Blast match against Yorkshire, scoring 77 off 46 balls. His T20 career includes eight centuries and significant contributions in leagues like IPL and leading England in T20Is.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:47 IST
Jos Buttler Joins Elite 13,000 T20 Runs Club
Jos Buttler in Lancashire colours. (Photo: @lancscricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket history, reaching the 13,000-run milestone. He is only the seventh player to achieve such a remarkable feat. This accomplishment was sealed during Lancashire's Vitality Blast face-off against Yorkshire in Leeds on Thursday.

Demonstrating extraordinary form, Buttler blasted 77 runs off just 46 balls, commanding a strike rate of 167.39 with eight boundaries and three towering sixes. Alongside Phil Salt, who scored 42 runs in 29 balls, Buttler steered Lancashire to a competitive 174 runs within 19.5 overs. Yorkshire, despite a half-century effort from Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, fell short, with James Anderson's three-wicket haul for 25 runs proving pivotal.

In his illustrious T20 career spanning 457 matches, Buttler boasts 13,046 runs from 431 innings, averaging 35.74 with eight centuries and 93 fifties. Players like David Warner, Virat Kohli, and Chris Gayle also belong to the elite 13,000-runs club. Buttler's notable performances include winnings with Mumbai Indians in the IPL and his leadership role in England's 2022 T20 World Cup triumph.

