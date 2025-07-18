Smriti Mandhana: India's Cricket Pioneer and Future Builder

With over 9,000 international runs to her name, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is at a pivotal juncture in her sporting career. As anticipation rises for the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, set to kick off in Bengaluru with an India-Sri Lanka opener on September 30, Mandhana remains admirably grounded.

In an exclusive interview with cricket analyst Sunil Yash Kalra on the Cricket Predicta Show, Mandhana emphasized, "I have always been a big believer in not thinking too far ahead. We have to focus on the process, do every day right--and that is the aim." Her calm demeanor underscores the team's strategy as they face a challenging six-month preparation period before the world tournament.

While focusing on her performance, Mandhana is also fostering the sport's future with the launch of the City Cricket Academy in Dubai. Partnering with renowned UK-based coach Don Bhagawati, she aims to create a nurturing environment for young talent. "This is a great partnership for me," she noted, highlighting the personal bond she shares with Bhagawati. Mandhana's commitment signals not only her pursuit of personal excellence but also her dedication to empowering future generations of cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)