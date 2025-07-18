Racing Against the Heat: Call for Safer Feed Zones at Tour de France

Amid rising temperatures and increasing speeds, sports directors are urging changes to feed zone regulations at the Tour de France, highlighting injury and dehydration risks for riders.

Philippe Mauduit, Groupama–FDJ's performance director, criticized current feed zones placed on fast tracks. "It's dangerous," he told Reuters. "Do we wait for a fatality to act?" French rider Bryan Coquard broke a finger grabbing a feed bag, increasing calls for protocol reevaluation.

Recent proposals by a coalition of sports directors focus on placing feed zones on safer segments like slight uphills. Increased heat has also sparked discussions on stage timing adjustments. The Tour's growing conditions require changes to ensure rider safety and effective legal oversight.

