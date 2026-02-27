Left Menu

Getac Unveils AI-Ready Rugged Devices in India

Getac Technology Corporation has launched a portfolio of AI-ready rugged devices tailored for India's challenging environments. The range targets industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, providing real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and advanced analytics. The new devices support the country's digital transformation across key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:46 IST
The newly launched F120, UX10, and UX10-IP devices offer advanced AI capabilities, powered by Intel processors, to facilitate real-time production monitoring, vehicle diagnostics, and compliance assurance. Supporting the digital transformation in Industry 4.0, these devices are designed for extreme conditions and continuous connectivity.

The newly launched F120, UX10, and UX10-IP devices offer advanced AI capabilities, powered by Intel processors, to facilitate real-time production monitoring, vehicle diagnostics, and compliance assurance. Supporting the digital transformation in Industry 4.0, these devices are designed for extreme conditions and continuous connectivity.

With India's focus on becoming a global manufacturing hub, Getac's offerings address the increased demand for intelligent mobile solutions, ensuring robust performance and operational efficiency. Speaking on the launch, Jerry Huang, Getac's Vice President, emphasized the importance of these AI-enabled solutions in supporting India's growing industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

