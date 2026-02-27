Getac Unveils AI-Ready Rugged Devices in India

Getac Technology Corporation, a leader in rugged mobile computing solutions, has introduced its AI-ready rugged device portfolio in India. Aimed at challenging environments, the range enhances productivity and compliance for professionals in manufacturing, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The newly launched F120, UX10, and UX10-IP devices offer advanced AI capabilities, powered by Intel processors, to facilitate real-time production monitoring, vehicle diagnostics, and compliance assurance. Supporting the digital transformation in Industry 4.0, these devices are designed for extreme conditions and continuous connectivity.

With India's focus on becoming a global manufacturing hub, Getac's offerings address the increased demand for intelligent mobile solutions, ensuring robust performance and operational efficiency. Speaking on the launch, Jerry Huang, Getac's Vice President, emphasized the importance of these AI-enabled solutions in supporting India's growing industrial sectors.

