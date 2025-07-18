Pickleball Hits a Home Run: Jio World Garden to Host WPBL Season 2

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has announced that its Season 2 tournament will be hosted at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai, from January 24 to February 8, 2026. Nestled in the bustling financial hub of Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio World Garden stands out as one of Mumbai's top event locations, recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities and flexibility. The venue has previously welcomed international stars like the Backstreet Boys and Bryan Adams, along with Indian luminaries such as Arijit Singh and A.R. Rahman. According to a WPBL press release, the six-team league will feature marquee players and celebrity franchise owners, aiming to provide a fan-centric experience.

Following a successful inaugural season at the Cricket Club of India, the WPBL's return to Mumbai is set to draw larger crowds, foster greater global participation, and emphasize fan engagement and grassroots growth. The move to Jio World Garden signals the league's dedication to crafting vibrant experiences and innovative storytelling formats, further connecting audiences to the sport. Gaurav Natekar, Co-founder & CEO of WPBL, expressed confidence in the venue's capacity to match the scale of Season 2. He lauded the location's iconic status and strategic positioning, which he believes will facilitate a more dynamic and engaging environment.

Natekar highlighted this transition as a strategic upgrade to how the WPBL presents the sport and interacts with its audience, aspiring to elevate the league into a premium sports and entertainment product on a global scale. This decision reflects WPBL's ongoing commitment to growing its audience and enhancing the sport's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)