Pankaj Advani: Leading India's Charge at the World 6-Red Snooker Championship

Pankaj Advani will head a strong Indian team at the World 6-Red Snooker Championship. Despite the unpredictable nature of the 6-red format, Advani feels confident about his game. Kamal Chawla, the reigning champion, aims to defend his title. The Indian contingent includes senior and under-21 players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Pankaj Advani is set to lead a formidable Indian squad at the World 6-Red Snooker Championship starting this Saturday. After securing a wildcard with Brijesh Damani and Aditya Mehta, Advani rides high on recent success from the Asian Team Snooker victory in Colombo.

On the eve of the tournament, Advani expressed confidence in his snooker skills, highlighting not only the results but also the quality of his play. 'My snooker has been better than my billiards,' said Advani, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the 6-reds format akin to a 10-over cricket match.

Kamal Chawla, the current champion, has been inconsistent this season but is determined to defend his title. The Indian squad features a mix of experienced players and promising under-21 talents, ready to make a mark on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

