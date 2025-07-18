India's Olympic Dream: Aiming for the Top in 2036

In an assertive move to place India among the top five countries in the 2036 Olympic medal tally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced comprehensive measures to support Indian athletes. Speaking on Friday, Shah highlighted the government's efforts to nurture sports talent with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for approximately 3,000 athletes.

Addressing a ceremony honoring the Indian contingent for the 21st World Police and Fire Games 2025, Shah revealed India's future bids to host the 2036 Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games. The intent is to make sports an intrinsic part of Indian culture and encourage participation from all sections of society, including police and firefighters.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, sports have become a national priority, with significant strides made to establish a robust ecosystem. The introduction of the Fit India Movement has improved athlete selection processes, tripling the medal count in events like the Olympics and Asian Games, Shah asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)