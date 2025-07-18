Left Menu

India's Olympic Dream: Aiming for the Top in 2036

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced India's ambitious plans to excel in the 2036 Olympics by providing financial aid to athletes and developing sports infrastructure. India aims to host the 2036 Olympics and other international games to integrate sports into daily life, especially for police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:43 IST
India's Olympic Dream: Aiming for the Top in 2036
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move to place India among the top five countries in the 2036 Olympic medal tally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced comprehensive measures to support Indian athletes. Speaking on Friday, Shah highlighted the government's efforts to nurture sports talent with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for approximately 3,000 athletes.

Addressing a ceremony honoring the Indian contingent for the 21st World Police and Fire Games 2025, Shah revealed India's future bids to host the 2036 Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games. The intent is to make sports an intrinsic part of Indian culture and encourage participation from all sections of society, including police and firefighters.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, sports have become a national priority, with significant strides made to establish a robust ecosystem. The introduction of the Fit India Movement has improved athlete selection processes, tripling the medal count in events like the Olympics and Asian Games, Shah asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025