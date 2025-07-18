Left Menu

Devon Conway's Nine Lives: Leading New Zealand to Victory Against Zimbabwe

Devon Conway led New Zealand to a decisive eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in a Twenty20 cricket match. Despite early challenges, Conway top-scored with an unbeaten 59. Zimbabwe's decision to bat first resulted in 120-7, which New Zealand surpassed with 122-2. Conway's performance was instrumental in New Zealand's win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:13 IST
Devon Conway played a crucial role in leading New Zealand to an eight-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in a Twenty20 cricket match on Friday. Despite facing multiple challenges, including being dropped early and surviving a strong lbw appeal, Conway remained unbeaten with a top score of 59 runs.

New Zealand capitalized on Zimbabwe's mediocre batting performance of 120-7, sailing past with a total of 122-2. Initially, Conway struggled but eventually struck the winning runs, securing the match with over six overs remaining. This victory marked Conway's first T20 half-century in 17 months and New Zealand's second win in the ongoing T20 tri-series involving South Africa.

Zimbabwe's openers showed some aggression initially, but consistent pressure from New Zealand's bowlers, led by Henry, Santner, and Ravindra, curtailed their efforts. New Zealand's responsive batting showcased the team's depth, with Ravindra's quick runs providing crucial support to Conway. Zimbabwe is set to face South Africa next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

