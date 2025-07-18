Rising Stars Dominate Amidst Rollercoasters at The British Open

In a thrilling turn at the British Open's second round at Royal Portrush, China's Li Haotong, and American Brian Harman emerged as leaders, both posting scores of eight under par. Li's impressive start with five birdies was marred by a bogey on the 14th, leveling the field for Harman, a former Claret Jug winner.

Battling changeable weather, Harman's flawless round of 65 reaffirmed his love for British golf, capitalizing on firm grounds to compensate for distance, a factor crucial in the game. Rory McIlroy, experiencing highs and lows, managed a round of 69, invoking cheers with birdies that display his game readiness for the weekend challenge.

As the competition intensifies, Scottie Scheffler climbed to six under par with early birdies, sharing standing with England's Matt Fitzpatrick. Heavy rain made way for bright skies, providing conducive conditions that several golfers, including Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard, used to their advantage, setting the stage for a gripping weekend showdown.

