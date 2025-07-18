Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar: Racing for Glory at the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar showcases his resolve at the Tour de France, maintaining an uncompromising approach while wearing the yellow jersey. Despite dominant victories and a significant lead, he stays cautious of potential setbacks. Pogacar remains focused on stage-by-stage defense, fueled by personal motivations and cycling's broader impact on his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:15 IST
Tadej Pogacar: Racing for Glory at the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar, the standout competitor at this year's Tour de France, has made it clear that he intends to claim every victory he can muster, disregarding notions of sportsmanship associated with the Lance Armstrong era. With his relentless pursuit, Pogacar has taken four stage victories, solidifying his lead and casting aside the idea of easing his grip for competitors' sakes.

Following a remarkable time trial win, Pogacar has not only defended but reinforced his position in the general classification. Holding a commanding 4:07 lead over Jonas Vingegaard, Pogacar emphasizes the strategic necessity of maintaining this gap while balancing the demands on his team.

Pogacar, nicknamed the 'Baby Cannibal,' remains aware of the unpredictable nature of the Tour, citing past experiences of defeat despite strong performances. Steadfast in his approach, he draws energy from cycling's role in his personal life, underscoring his dedication to each moment and the pursuit of legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025