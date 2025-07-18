Tadej Pogacar: Racing for Glory at the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar, the standout competitor at this year's Tour de France, has made it clear that he intends to claim every victory he can muster, disregarding notions of sportsmanship associated with the Lance Armstrong era. With his relentless pursuit, Pogacar has taken four stage victories, solidifying his lead and casting aside the idea of easing his grip for competitors' sakes.

Following a remarkable time trial win, Pogacar has not only defended but reinforced his position in the general classification. Holding a commanding 4:07 lead over Jonas Vingegaard, Pogacar emphasizes the strategic necessity of maintaining this gap while balancing the demands on his team.

Pogacar, nicknamed the 'Baby Cannibal,' remains aware of the unpredictable nature of the Tour, citing past experiences of defeat despite strong performances. Steadfast in his approach, he draws energy from cycling's role in his personal life, underscoring his dedication to each moment and the pursuit of legacy.

