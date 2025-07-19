France's Bonadei Confident Despite Penalty Prowess Taking Backseat

France's Euro 2025 quarter-final against Germany is fast approaching, but coach Laurent Bonadei isn't stressing over penalty practice. Despite the thrilling England-Sweden shootout the previous round, Bonadei is opting for a lighter approach to this high-pressure aspect of the game.

Recalling the preparations before the 2023 World Cup, Bonadei mentioned he chose not to overload players with penalty-focused drills. He emphasized the difference in pressure during games compared to training, acknowledging the challenge of simulating actual game conditions.

France, showcasing remarkable offensive prowess in the group stages, will be bolstered by the return of captain Griedge Mbock against Germany. Coming off a calf injury, Mbock expressed confidence in her team's collective strength and readiness for the demanding match ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)