Left Menu

France's Bonadei Confident Despite Penalty Prowess Taking Backseat

France coach Laurent Bonadei has downplayed the importance of penalty kicks for the team's Euro 2025 quarter-final match against Germany, focusing on individual practice routines instead. Despite a remarkable group stage performance, France aims to overcome Germany with key player Griedge Mbock returning from injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basel | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:57 IST
France's Bonadei Confident Despite Penalty Prowess Taking Backseat
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

France's Euro 2025 quarter-final against Germany is fast approaching, but coach Laurent Bonadei isn't stressing over penalty practice. Despite the thrilling England-Sweden shootout the previous round, Bonadei is opting for a lighter approach to this high-pressure aspect of the game.

Recalling the preparations before the 2023 World Cup, Bonadei mentioned he chose not to overload players with penalty-focused drills. He emphasized the difference in pressure during games compared to training, acknowledging the challenge of simulating actual game conditions.

France, showcasing remarkable offensive prowess in the group stages, will be bolstered by the return of captain Griedge Mbock against Germany. Coming off a calf injury, Mbock expressed confidence in her team's collective strength and readiness for the demanding match ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025