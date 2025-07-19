WNBA All-Star Weekend Sparks Brand Surge in Indianapolis

Indianapolis has transformed into a hotspot for brands eager to tap into the WNBA's booming popularity, with new sponsors flocking to the city for the All-Star weekend to engage an enthusiastic fanbase.

Television viewership and attendance in the WNBA have seen remarkable growth, propelled by rising stars such as Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, amid a global surge in women's sports. This enthusiasm was evident when fans lined up for over two-and-a-half hours on Friday to meet Paige Bueckers, the first overall draft pick, at a sponsor booth by DoorDash during WNBA Live. This event featured 25 brands aiming to capture fans' interest and spending.

Fans and commentators note that this robust brand presence represents a departure from previous years, with seasoned attendees like Marrian James recognizing the shift from sparse vendor support to a vibrant, diverse marketplace. The expanding league, currently with 13 teams and plans to add more by 2030, signals a growing commercial ecosystem offering enhanced opportunities for players and fans alike.

