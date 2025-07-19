Ionescu and Cloud Shine at WNBA All-Star Weekend

Liberty teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud illuminated the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, securing wins in the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge, respectively.

Ionescu's remarkable 11-straight shot performance, earning her a second career title, showcased exceptional talent as she defeated Allisha Gray with a stunning 30 points. Meanwhile, Cloud swiftly navigated the Skills Challenge, contributing greatly to New York's Eastern Conference standings rise since joining in the off-season.

Despite missing the All-Star roster, Cloud proved her prowess by winning the Skills Challenge, famously edging out Erica Wheeler. Her victory highlighted her resilience and commitment, synchronizing with a personal joy of planning a home purchase with teammate Isabelle Harrison.

(With inputs from agencies.)