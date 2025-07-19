Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi's Semifinal Challenge at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam

Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi's impressive journey at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam concluded in the semifinals with a 0-2 defeat to Levon Aronian. Despite his commendable performance defeating top players like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, Erigaisi couldn't overcome Aronian, who showcased adept strategic finesse. Other noteworthy matches featured Hans Moke Niemann advancing to the finals and R Praggnanandhaa securing a win in the playoff for 3rd-8th place.

Indian chess prodigy Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi's electrifying run at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam came to a halt in the semifinals with a 0-2 loss against seasoned opponent Levon Aronian. Erigaisi, who became the first Indian to reach the Grand Slam's last four stage, failed to maintain his earlier form against Aronian's resurgent strategy.

Throughout the tournament, Erigaisi displayed commendable skill, having triumphed over world-renowned players like Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura. However, in his clash with Aronian, he couldn't capitalize on his advantages, resulting in a disappointing semifinal exit. Erigaisi's efforts were overshadowed by Aronian's composed gameplay, which ultimately proved decisive.

In other notable outcomes, Hans Moke Niemann of the United States qualified for the finals, overcoming compatriot Fabiano Caruana. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa of India clinched victory in the playoff for 3rd-8th place against Germany's Vincent Keymer. The tournament also saw victories from Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So in thrilling matches with Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, respectively.

