Jagreet Misra: The Rising Star of Indian Chess Triumphs at ChessVeda

Jagreet Misra, a 13-year-old chess prodigy from Delhi, clinched victory at the inaugural ChessVeda FIDE Rapid Rating Tournament held in Greater Noida, amassing an impressive total of 8.5 points over nine rounds.

His performance highlighted not only his strategic intelligence but also his readiness to compete at high levels, earning him a boost of 90 rating points in the process.

The Mount Carmel School student also walked away with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, emerging undefeated in a field comprising 592 players from India and abroad, including numerous titled players such as International Masters and FIDE Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)