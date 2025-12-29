Left Menu

Jagreet Misra: The Rising Star of Indian Chess Triumphs at ChessVeda

Delhi's chess sensation, Jagreet Misra, showcased remarkable talent by winning the ChessVeda FIDE Rapid Rating Tournament with 8.5 points. The 13-year-old's victory in Greater Noida was marked by his unbeaten streak and a 90-point rating increase, reflecting his strategic prowess and growing competitive edge among seasoned players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:39 IST
Jagreet Misra: The Rising Star of Indian Chess Triumphs at ChessVeda
  • Country:
  • India

Jagreet Misra, a 13-year-old chess prodigy from Delhi, clinched victory at the inaugural ChessVeda FIDE Rapid Rating Tournament held in Greater Noida, amassing an impressive total of 8.5 points over nine rounds.

His performance highlighted not only his strategic intelligence but also his readiness to compete at high levels, earning him a boost of 90 rating points in the process.

The Mount Carmel School student also walked away with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, emerging undefeated in a field comprising 592 players from India and abroad, including numerous titled players such as International Masters and FIDE Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

 India
3
Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

 Russia
4
Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025