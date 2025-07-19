Left Menu

Spain's Triumph Over Switzerland in Women’s Euro Quarterfinals

Spain clinched a 2-0 victory against Switzerland in the Women's European Championship quarterfinals, advancing to the semifinals despite missing two penalties. Athenea Del Castillo and Clàudia Pina scored decisive goals. Spain will face France or Germany next, with defending champions England or Italy awaiting in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 19-07-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 09:17 IST
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Spain secured a spot in the Women's European Championship semifinals by defeating Switzerland 2-0. Despite missing two penalty kicks, the world champions broke Swiss resistance with a flurry of late goals.

The match saw Athenea Del Castillo, who scored just minutes after coming off the bench, and Clàudia Pina finding the back of the net in quick succession to seal the victory. Spain now prepares to face the winner of the France vs. Germany match in Zurich next Wednesday.

While Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas missed crucial penalty shots, Spain's dynamic performance throughout the match ensured their advancement. Meanwhile, Switzerland captured the hearts of their home fans with an intense and spirited effort.

