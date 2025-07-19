Spain's Triumph Over Switzerland in Women’s Euro Quarterfinals

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Spain secured a spot in the Women's European Championship semifinals by defeating Switzerland 2-0. Despite missing two penalty kicks, the world champions broke Swiss resistance with a flurry of late goals.

The match saw Athenea Del Castillo, who scored just minutes after coming off the bench, and Clàudia Pina finding the back of the net in quick succession to seal the victory. Spain now prepares to face the winner of the France vs. Germany match in Zurich next Wednesday.

While Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas missed crucial penalty shots, Spain's dynamic performance throughout the match ensured their advancement. Meanwhile, Switzerland captured the hearts of their home fans with an intense and spirited effort.