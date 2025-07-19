Left Menu

Rico Hoey Takes Lead at Barracuda Championship with Stellar Performance

Rico Hoey leads the Barracuda Championship after two 13-point rounds. This event, unique for its Modified Stableford scoring system, has Hoey ahead in a field co-sanctioned by the European PGA. Max McGreevy, Erik van Rooyen, and others trail closely in this high-stakes tournament.

  • Country:
  • United States

Rico Hoey surged ahead in the Barracuda Championship with a second consecutive 13-point round, gaining a narrow one-point advantage as the PGA Tour event pushes into the weekend. This tournament is unique due to its modified Stableford scoring system, where players earn and lose points based on their performance.

At the scenic Tahoe Mountain Club, Hoey excelled with six birdies and a bogey, attributing his comfortable play to the familiar Californian backdrop. Despite his 51-winless starts, his current form suggests a breakthrough might be near, especially with the added significance of this co-sanctioned European Tour event.

Max McGreevy and 2021 champion Erik van Rooyen are closely following Hoey's lead, as others jockey for position in the tournament that secures a spot in the PGA Championship. The players approach each hole with strategic aggression, aiming to maximize point gains in the remaining rounds.

