Ollie Pope's Fuel-Up Secrets During Test Breaks: Tea, Coffee, and Protein Shakes

England cricketer Ollie Pope unveiled his dietary habits during Test match breaks, revealing his preference for light snacks when batting. He also shared that while some players enjoy tea, his choice is often coffee. Pope highlighted England's recent success against India, hinting at their strategic prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:53 IST
Ollie Pope (Photo: @surreycricket X). Image Credit: ANI
England's top-order batsman, Ollie Pope, has unveiled his dietary preferences during Test match intervals, sparking interest among cricket enthusiasts. Amidst widespread curiosity about what professional players consume during matches, Pope offered a glimpse into his regimen, emphasizing variability based on his position at the crease.

According to a video released by Sky Sports, Pope said, "Generally, I prefer chicken, fish, or perhaps some steak with pasta, aiming to fuel up as much as possible. However, if I'm batting, I tend not to eat much due to my body's reluctance," he revealed. Instead, a protein shake and a banana become his go-to choice, especially during a taxing day at the crease.

Pope also discussed preferences during the second break, noting, "Some players do prefer tea. Personally, I often opt for coffee, except during rain delays when I might choose tea." Pope, who scored a critical 106 at Headingley, has been a key figure in England's squad, which secured a 2-1 series lead against India at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket'.

