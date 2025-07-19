Ollie Pope's Fuel-Up Secrets During Test Breaks: Tea, Coffee, and Protein Shakes

England's top-order batsman, Ollie Pope, has unveiled his dietary preferences during Test match intervals, sparking interest among cricket enthusiasts. Amidst widespread curiosity about what professional players consume during matches, Pope offered a glimpse into his regimen, emphasizing variability based on his position at the crease.

According to a video released by Sky Sports, Pope said, "Generally, I prefer chicken, fish, or perhaps some steak with pasta, aiming to fuel up as much as possible. However, if I'm batting, I tend not to eat much due to my body's reluctance," he revealed. Instead, a protein shake and a banana become his go-to choice, especially during a taxing day at the crease.

Pope also discussed preferences during the second break, noting, "Some players do prefer tea. Personally, I often opt for coffee, except during rain delays when I might choose tea." Pope, who scored a critical 106 at Headingley, has been a key figure in England's squad, which secured a 2-1 series lead against India at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket'.

(With inputs from agencies.)