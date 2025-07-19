Sahith Theegala's Comeback: From Injuries to Ambitions

Golfer Sahith Theegala is back in the game after a two-month hiatus caused by injuries, including oblique and neck pain. Although he missed the cut at the British Open, Theegala is focused on regaining his form by participating in several upcoming events.

Theegala plans to compete in tournaments such as the Napa (Procore), World Wide Technology, and Sanderson Farms, among others, to rebuild his career momentum. He has an exemption into next year due to his Tour Championship status and aims for early Signature event entries.

Alongside Theegala, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai and Indian-American Akshay Bhatia performed well at the Open, with Rai achieving his seventh consecutive Major cut. Theegala is rooting for their continued success as he prepares for his own comeback.