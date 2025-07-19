Left Menu

Sahith Theegala's Comeback: From Injuries to Ambitions

Sahith Theegala returns to golfing action after a two-month injury break, expressing optimism about regaining his form. Despite missing the British Open cut, Theegala is set to participate in multiple events to rebuild his momentum. Concurrently, golfers Aaron Rai and Akshay Bhatia achieved notable performances at the Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:08 IST
Sahith Theegala's Comeback: From Injuries to Ambitions
Golfer

Golfer Sahith Theegala is back in the game after a two-month hiatus caused by injuries, including oblique and neck pain. Although he missed the cut at the British Open, Theegala is focused on regaining his form by participating in several upcoming events.

Theegala plans to compete in tournaments such as the Napa (Procore), World Wide Technology, and Sanderson Farms, among others, to rebuild his career momentum. He has an exemption into next year due to his Tour Championship status and aims for early Signature event entries.

Alongside Theegala, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai and Indian-American Akshay Bhatia performed well at the Open, with Rai achieving his seventh consecutive Major cut. Theegala is rooting for their continued success as he prepares for his own comeback.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025