New Sports Governance Bill to Reshape India's Sporting Landscape

The introduction of the Sports Governance Bill marks a significant shift in India's sporting arena, as it aims to overhaul the existing framework by establishing a National Sports Board. This government-appointed board will have the authority to monitor and regulate national sports federations, with powers to suspend recognition over issues such as electoral discrepancies and financial mismanagement.

Despite past concerns about age restrictions, the draft bill has made allowances for administrators aged between 70 and 75, provided international bodies consent. However, the newly proposed National Sports Board could potentially diminish the influence of the Indian Olympic Association, known for its internal discord.

Amidst tensions with the International Olympic Committee over perceived governmental intrusion, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reassures that the draft has been refined in consultation with the IOC, vital for India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The bill also proposes a National Sports Election Panel and a Tribunal to ensure fair elections and effective dispute resolutions.