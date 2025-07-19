Left Menu

Oblique Seville Stuns Olympic Champion Lyles at London Diamond League

Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville triumphed over Olympic champion Noah Lyles in the London Diamond League 100 meters, clocking an impressive 9.86 seconds. Lyles, hindered by an ankle injury, finished second with a time of 10.00 seconds, while Britain's Zharnel Hughes secured third place in 10.02 seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:11 IST
Oblique Seville Stuns Olympic Champion Lyles at London Diamond League

In a thrilling showdown at the London Diamond League, Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville left reigning Olympic champion Noah Lyles trailing in his wake. Seville's explosive start helped him secure victory in the 100 meters with a time of 9.86 seconds, a significant accomplishment against formidable competition.

Lyles, who has recently been dealing with an ankle injury, had hoped to follow up his 200-meter win in Monaco with another triumph. However, despite a strong finish, he was unable to match Seville's pace and finished second at 10.00 seconds. Britain's Zharnel Hughes rounded out the top three with a time of 10.02 seconds.

This performance marks a significant leap for Seville, who showed great promise at last year's Olympics but finished last in the final. His victory in London cements his status as a serious contender on the international sprinting scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025