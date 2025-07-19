Oblique Seville Stuns Olympic Champion Lyles at London Diamond League

In a thrilling showdown at the London Diamond League, Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville left reigning Olympic champion Noah Lyles trailing in his wake. Seville's explosive start helped him secure victory in the 100 meters with a time of 9.86 seconds, a significant accomplishment against formidable competition.

Lyles, who has recently been dealing with an ankle injury, had hoped to follow up his 200-meter win in Monaco with another triumph. However, despite a strong finish, he was unable to match Seville's pace and finished second at 10.00 seconds. Britain's Zharnel Hughes rounded out the top three with a time of 10.02 seconds.

This performance marks a significant leap for Seville, who showed great promise at last year's Olympics but finished last in the final. His victory in London cements his status as a serious contender on the international sprinting scene.

