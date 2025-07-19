Left Menu

Proteas' Triumph: A New Era of Fearless Cricket

South Africa's historic first World Test Championship win over Australia marks a new era of fearless cricket for the Proteas. Captain Rassie van der Dussen speaks on the team's evolving mindset under head coach Shukri Conrad and their preparation for upcoming international cricket tournaments.

Rassie Van Der Dussen. (Photo: CSA X). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark moment for South African cricket, the Proteas secured their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title with a five-wicket victory over Australia at Lord's last month. This historic win is South Africa's first world title in international cricket, ushering in a newfound confidence and fearlessness within the team.

Interim T20I captain Rassie van der Dussen attributed this shift to the team's triumph in the WTC, highlighting a newfound freedom to experiment. 'It feels like there's a difference,' van der Dussen noted, expressing that the victory has emboldened the side to embrace new approaches without the fear of failure.

As the Proteas focus on the upcoming WTC cycle and the T20 and ODI World Cups under coach Shukri Conrad, van der Dussen commended Conrad's influence on the team's mindset and environment. Despite the emphasis on winning, the team is encouraged to play authentically, understanding that falling short is part of the learning process.

