Golden Era: Four Indian Women Make History at FIDE Women's World Cup

In an unprecedented milestone for Indian chess, four Indian women have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women's World Cup for the first time. With only eight players remaining, India makes up half of the competition, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in the sport. The Round 4 tiebreaks posed a formidable challenge of endurance and skill.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, a seasoned campaigner, maintained her composure against Switzerland's Alexandra Kosteniuk, securing her place in the quarterfinals despite a drawn game. Meanwhile, young International Master Divya Deshmukh delivered one of the tournament's standout performances, defeating China's top seed Zhu Jiner with a composed and fearless approach, ensuring her progression to the final eight.

In another gripping match, Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli showcased exceptional maturity and tenacity against Kateryna Lagno, edging out the Russian player with a narrow victory. Grandmaster R Vaishali's path to the quarterfinals was marked by a marathon confrontation, triumphing over the tournament's giant-killer in a lengthy battle across eight games, winning 4.5-3.5.

Set to commence on July 19, the quarterfinals promise excitement for Indian chess enthusiasts. An Indian faceoff looms as Divya Deshmukh meets Harika Dronavalli, guaranteeing an Indian presence in the semifinals. Simultaneously, Koneru Humpy will face China's Song Yuxin, and Vaishali Rameshbabu squares off against Tan Zhongyi of China. Another encounter will see Georgia's Nana Dzagnidze take on Lei Tingjie from China. This historic achievement not only signifies a golden era for Indian chess but also underscores the talent and perseverance of the country's women players on the global stage.

Previously, the Indian women's chess team, featuring stars like Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh, clinched gold by defeating Azerbaijan. The remarkable journey of Indian chess continues to captivate fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)