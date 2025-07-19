Left Menu

Golden Era: Four Indian Women Make History at FIDE Women's World Cup

In a historic achievement for Indian chess, four Indian women have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women's World Cup. The remarkable feat underscores India's growing prominence in global chess, showcasing the skill and resilience of players like Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh, Harika Dronavalli, and R Vaishali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:18 IST
Golden Era: Four Indian Women Make History at FIDE Women's World Cup
Koneru Humpy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In an unprecedented milestone for Indian chess, four Indian women have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women's World Cup for the first time. With only eight players remaining, India makes up half of the competition, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in the sport. The Round 4 tiebreaks posed a formidable challenge of endurance and skill.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, a seasoned campaigner, maintained her composure against Switzerland's Alexandra Kosteniuk, securing her place in the quarterfinals despite a drawn game. Meanwhile, young International Master Divya Deshmukh delivered one of the tournament's standout performances, defeating China's top seed Zhu Jiner with a composed and fearless approach, ensuring her progression to the final eight.

In another gripping match, Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli showcased exceptional maturity and tenacity against Kateryna Lagno, edging out the Russian player with a narrow victory. Grandmaster R Vaishali's path to the quarterfinals was marked by a marathon confrontation, triumphing over the tournament's giant-killer in a lengthy battle across eight games, winning 4.5-3.5.

Set to commence on July 19, the quarterfinals promise excitement for Indian chess enthusiasts. An Indian faceoff looms as Divya Deshmukh meets Harika Dronavalli, guaranteeing an Indian presence in the semifinals. Simultaneously, Koneru Humpy will face China's Song Yuxin, and Vaishali Rameshbabu squares off against Tan Zhongyi of China. Another encounter will see Georgia's Nana Dzagnidze take on Lei Tingjie from China. This historic achievement not only signifies a golden era for Indian chess but also underscores the talent and perseverance of the country's women players on the global stage.

Previously, the Indian women's chess team, featuring stars like Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, and Divya Deshmukh, clinched gold by defeating Azerbaijan. The remarkable journey of Indian chess continues to captivate fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025