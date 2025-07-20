Left Menu

Dramatic Finish at Barracuda Championship: Gerard and Hoey Lead with Flop Shot Flair

Ryan Gerard achieved a thrilling birdie with a 20-foot flop shot at the Barracuda Championship, sharing the lead with Rico Hoey. In breezy conditions, both golfers hold 34 points in the only PGA Tour using a modified Stableford system. Van Rooyen trails by just one point.

Truckee | Updated: 20-07-2025 09:15 IST
Ryan Gerard delivered a spectacular 20-foot flop shot for birdie to share the lead with Rico Hoey at the Barracuda Championship, known for its unique modified Stableford scoring system.

Amid challenging conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club, Gerard accumulated 12 points, while Hoey, who birdied four of the last six holes, earned eight points. Both players, still chasing their first PGA Tour victory, stand at 34 points, narrowly ahead of past champion Erik van Rooyen.

The tournament runs parallel to the British Open and offers the winner a place in the PGA Championship, though not in the Masters, making the stakes high for these upcoming stars.

