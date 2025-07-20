Lions Bolster Squad with Scottish Reinforcements Amid Injury Concerns
Lions coach Andy Farrell has enlisted Scottish lock Gregor Brown as a replacement for the injured Joe McCarthy following their victory over Australia. Despite injuries, including McCarthy's foot issue, the team remains unified, focusing on an upcoming match in Melbourne against First Nations-Pasifika XV.
McCarthy left the field during the second half with a foot ailment. Despite player injuries, the Lions stay focused and united, prioritizing their upcoming match. Gregor Brown joins three other Scots in reinforcing the squad.
Farrell emphasized the unity and readiness of the team, ensuring intensive preparation for the Melbourne game, while also considering injured players for upcoming matches, signaling a collective ambition and team focus.
