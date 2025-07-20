Lions Bolster Squad with Scottish Reinforcements Amid Injury Concerns

Adding strength after Joe McCarthy's injury, Lions coach Andy Farrell called up Scottish lock Gregor Brown. Following their win over Australia, the Lions are set to face First Nations-Pasifika XV in Melbourne.

McCarthy left the field during the second half with a foot ailment. Despite player injuries, the Lions stay focused and united, prioritizing their upcoming match. Gregor Brown joins three other Scots in reinforcing the squad.

Farrell emphasized the unity and readiness of the team, ensuring intensive preparation for the Melbourne game, while also considering injured players for upcoming matches, signaling a collective ambition and team focus.