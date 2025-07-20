Left Menu

Lions Bolster Squad with Scottish Reinforcements Amid Injury Concerns

Lions coach Andy Farrell has enlisted Scottish lock Gregor Brown as a replacement for the injured Joe McCarthy following their victory over Australia. Despite injuries, including McCarthy's foot issue, the team remains unified, focusing on an upcoming match in Melbourne against First Nations-Pasifika XV.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adding strength after Joe McCarthy's injury, Lions coach Andy Farrell called up Scottish lock Gregor Brown. Following their win over Australia, the Lions are set to face First Nations-Pasifika XV in Melbourne.

McCarthy left the field during the second half with a foot ailment. Despite player injuries, the Lions stay focused and united, prioritizing their upcoming match. Gregor Brown joins three other Scots in reinforcing the squad.

Farrell emphasized the unity and readiness of the team, ensuring intensive preparation for the Melbourne game, while also considering injured players for upcoming matches, signaling a collective ambition and team focus.

