Fulham Faces Setback: Kevin's Injury Blow

Fulham's dynamic Brazilian winger, Kevin, will be sidelined for several weeks following a foot injury that may necessitate surgery, according to manager Marco Silva's announcement on Friday.

The 23-year-old athlete, who boasts three goals and three assists in 28 appearances this season, suffered the injury during Fulham's 3-1 victory over Sunderland last Sunday in the Premier League. Silva revealed that the forward is likely to undergo surgery on his fifth metatarsal.

This comes as a major setback for both Kevin and the mid-table Fulham team, which invested $46 million to secure him from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous summer transfer window. Fulham is set to face Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.