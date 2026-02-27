Left Menu

Fulham Faces Setback: Kevin's Injury Blow

Fulham's Brazilian winger Kevin is set to be out for weeks due to a foot injury that may require surgery. At a crucial point in the season, manager Marco Silva describes the injury as a significant setback. Kevin joined Fulham last summer for a hefty transfer fee from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Updated: 27-02-2026 23:30 IST
Fulham's dynamic Brazilian winger, Kevin, will be sidelined for several weeks following a foot injury that may necessitate surgery, according to manager Marco Silva's announcement on Friday.

The 23-year-old athlete, who boasts three goals and three assists in 28 appearances this season, suffered the injury during Fulham's 3-1 victory over Sunderland last Sunday in the Premier League. Silva revealed that the forward is likely to undergo surgery on his fifth metatarsal.

This comes as a major setback for both Kevin and the mid-table Fulham team, which invested $46 million to secure him from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous summer transfer window. Fulham is set to face Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

