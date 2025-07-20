Left Menu

Pogacar's Dominance: Youngest to 21 Tour de France Stage Wins

Tadej Pogacar makes history as the youngest rider to win 21 stages of the Tour de France, showcasing an impressive performance in a mountain time trial. The 26-year-old leads the overall standings, outperforming rivals like Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel as the race heads into crucial stages.

Tadej Pogacar. (Photo: Tour de France). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a show of unparalleled dominance, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, became the youngest competitor to achieve 21 stage victories in the Tour de France. His sensational performance in the mountain time trial at Peyragudes solidified his position at the top, a testament to his extraordinary prowess.

Pogacar completed the 10.9-kilometer 'race of truth' in exactly 23 minutes, an impressive 36 seconds faster than his closest competitor, Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike. This victory extends Pogacar's lead in the overall standings to more than four minutes over Vingegaard, with Remco Evenepoel trailing significantly.

Eschewing technological advantages, Pogacar relied on his climbing skill, surging ahead at every check-point. Despite an early lead by Evenepoel, Pogacar harnessed his strength on challenging inclines to secure another win, further widening the gap between him and his closest rivals. As the Tour progresses, Pogacar remains the favorite for another triumph in Paris.

