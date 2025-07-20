Left Menu

Kyle Walker-Peters Joins West Ham United from Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters, a former Southampton player and England full-back, signed a three-year contract with West Ham United. The player, previously linked with the club, credits coach Graham Potter for his decision. West Ham will start their 2025-26 Premier League season against Sunderland on August 16.

In a significant move, England full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has inked a three-year deal with West Ham United, following his departure from Southampton, the club announced on Sunday. The player, who emerged from Tottenham Hotspur's academy, clocked over 200 appearances at Southampton, including 33 in the Premier League last season during their historic early relegation.

The 28-year-old, who has earned two England caps in 2022, expressed his satisfaction over joining West Ham. "It's felt like a long time coming, having been previously linked to the club," Walker-Peters commented. "I'm delighted to finally be here."

Walker-Peters credited coach Graham Potter's influence on his decision, appreciating his coaching style. West Ham United, which concluded their last season in 14th place, is set to kick off their 2025-26 Premier League journey with an away match against Sunderland on August 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

