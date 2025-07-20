Murali Sreeshankar Triumphs at Portugal Meet with Stellar Long Jump Performance

In a spectacular display of athleticism, India's Murali Sreeshankar clinched victory in the men's long jump at the Meeting Maia Cidade do Desporto 2025, held in Maia, Portugal. Competing on international soil for the first time since 2023, Sreeshankar's best leap of 7.75m on his second attempt earned him the top spot.

The event, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level meet, saw Sreeshankar edge out Poland's Piotr Tarkowski. Although Tarkowski also achieved 7.75m on his fifth try, Sreeshankar secured first place with a superior second-best mark of 7.69m compared to Tarkowski's 7.58m, adhering to World Athletics tie-breaking rules.

As Sreeshankar continues his comeback following a 2024 knee injury, his performance in Portugal marks a second successful outing after his recent 8.05m victory at the Indian Open in Pune. His perseverance following surgery has reestablished him as a formidable contender on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)