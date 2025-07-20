Left Menu

Standing Strong: Jess Carter Speaks Out Against Online Racism During Euro 2025

England defender Jess Carter reveals she faced racial abuse during the Women's European Championship. Despite criticism and backlash, Carter remains focused on supporting her team, the Lionesses, as they reach the semifinals. Carter's stance against racism garners support from teammates, the FA, and her club, Gotham FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

England defender Jess Carter has reported experiencing racial abuse online during the Women's European Championship, highlighting the persistent issue of racism in sports.

Carter faced criticism following England's loss to France but remains determined as the Lionesses progress to the Euro 2025 semifinals. Her call to action has incited widespread support from teammates and the broader football community.

The FA has engaged UK police to handle the matter, ensuring justice for Carter. As Gotham FC denounces the abuse, the focus remains on fostering a respectful sporting environment. England prepares to face Italy in an anticipated semifinal clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

