Julian Alaphilippe's Bittersweet Battle at Tour de France

Cyclist Julian Alaphilippe experienced a dramatic stage 15 at the Tour de France, facing a crash, a dislocated shoulder, and mistakenly celebrating a win. Despite his gritty performance, Tim Wellens claimed victory. Alaphilippe's history includes a similar misfortune in the 2020 Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:46 IST
Julian Alaphilippe endured a tumultuous stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday, highlighted by a crash and a dislocated shoulder. Despite the injuries, he mistakenly celebrated what he believed was a stage win, only to be surpassed by two rivals.

Beginning with an early tumble, Alaphilippe faced immediate adversity, casting doubt on his ability to continue. However, with remarkable grit, he pressed on, crossing the line with raised arms before realizing he had not won.

Tim Wellens had in fact secured a solo victory, while another competitor, Victor Campenaerts, edged ahead as well. Alaphilippe's latest ride recalls another premature celebration in 2020, again highlighting his tenacious spirit amid misfortune.

