Rory McIlroy's Redemption at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy's homecoming at Royal Portrush was not a triumphant return as he had hoped, but it was a moment of redemption six years in the making. The five-time major champion showcased glimpses of brilliance for the onlooking crowds, eventually securing a tied seventh place finish, seven strokes behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy's previous performance at the Open in 2019 saw him miss the cut, a disappointment he managed to put behind him this year as he donned his Masters green jacket. "I tried my best to keep emotions in check, especially during that wonderful reception," McIlroy shared. Despite a strong start, a double-bogey on the 10th dashed his hopes of clinching the title.

McIlroy remains optimistic for future majors, having just completed the career Grand Slam with his Masters victory. Regarding Royal Portrush, he noted its status as one of the prime locations for the Open. With plans to scale back his schedule, McIlroy aims to focus on the upcoming Ryder Cup in New York.