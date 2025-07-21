Left Menu

India A Concludes Learning-Rich European Hockey Tour

India A men's hockey team ended their European tour with a 2-8 loss to the Netherlands. Despite more losses than wins, coach Shivendra Singh focused on the invaluable experience gained by the players during the tour against top-ranking European teams.

The India A men's hockey team wrapped up their European tour by facing a challenging defeat, 2-8, against the world's top-ranked Netherlands team.

Young talents Rajinder Singh and Selvam Karthi netted goals for India A. Despite this loss and the prior 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands, coach Shivendra Singh emphasized the educational value of the tour.

India A competed against top teams, including Belgium and England, winning three of eight matches. Coach Singh lauded the blend of senior and junior members, stating the tour was about growth rather than scores.

