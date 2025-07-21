Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler's Dominance: A New Chapter in Golf's History

Scottie Scheffler clinched his fourth major title at The Open, solidifying his dominance in the golf world. He achieved this with a remarkable performance across all rounds, becoming the first player to win his initial four majors by three or more strokes in modern history. His consistency and success are widely praised.

Scottie Scheffler showcased his dominance at The Open, securing his fourth career major title and second win of the year. His consistent top-10 finishes further cement his place as a contemporary golfing powerhouse.

Scheffler's unmatched streak in the majors includes missing just one cut in 20 appearances since 2020, earning four titles and numerous top placements. His recent victory at The Open marks his 17th PGA TOUR win, maintaining his top position in the FedExCup rankings.

Despite comparisons to golf legends, Scheffler remains focused on his game rather than accolades. His peers, including Rory McIlroy, recognize his historically significant achievements. Meanwhile, Harris English continued his strong form, finishing as runner-up in two major championships this season.

