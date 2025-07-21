Left Menu

Tactical Evolution: The Changing Face of Women's Football

As the Women's Euros progress, former Norway coach Martin Sjoegren highlights significant tactical advancements. By observing matches, he notes that teams now exhibit greater strategic adaptability. Switzerland versus Finland is cited as an example where tactical shifts were crucial. Sjoegren believes this tactical evolution marks a new milestone in women's football.

Updated: 21-07-2025 15:55 IST
As England, Italy, Germany, and Spain prepare to clash in the Women's Euros semi-finals, former Norway coach Martin Sjoegren has observed a notable shift in team strategies. He highlights that greater tactical flexibility is allowing teams to adapt and make mid-game adjustments more effectively.

Sjoegren, now part of UEFA's technical observer group, pointed out that women's football has become significantly more strategic since the last Euros. After arriving in Geneva for Tuesday's semi-final between England and Italy, he noted that teams now have clear plans for different game scenarios.

The evolution is exemplified in matches like Switzerland's final group match against Finland, where both sides displayed tactical agility. Despite Finland scoring first, Switzerland managed to equalize in stoppage time, showcasing the importance of strategic shifts. Sjoegren's insights hint at the promising future of women's football, marked by increasing tactical sophistication.

