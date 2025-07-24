Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transfers, and Tennis
A rundown of recent sports events, including Maria Sakkari's win over Emma Navarro, Travis Hunter's dual role plans at Jaguars camp, Chidozie Awaziem's move to FC Nantes, and Venus Williams earning a wild card for the Cincinnati Open. Noteworthy performances include Brittney Griner's return to Phoenix and Shohei Ohtani's home run streak.
In a thrilling turn of events at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Greece's Maria Sakkari overcame second-seeded Emma Navarro with a score of 7-5, 7-6 (1), showcasing a powerful serve and strategic play.
The Jacksonville Jaguars maintained their plan for Travis Hunter to play both offense and defense, while the Colorado Rapids announced the transfer of defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes in France's Ligue 1.
In tennis, Venus Williams made her return, receiving a wild card entry for the Cincinnati Open. Meanwhile, the baseball world saw Shohei Ohtani continue his impressive home run streak, helping the Dodgers to a narrow win over the Twins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
