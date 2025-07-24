Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transfers, and Tennis

In a thrilling turn of events at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Greece's Maria Sakkari overcame second-seeded Emma Navarro with a score of 7-5, 7-6 (1), showcasing a powerful serve and strategic play.

The Jacksonville Jaguars maintained their plan for Travis Hunter to play both offense and defense, while the Colorado Rapids announced the transfer of defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes in France's Ligue 1.

In tennis, Venus Williams made her return, receiving a wild card entry for the Cincinnati Open. Meanwhile, the baseball world saw Shohei Ohtani continue his impressive home run streak, helping the Dodgers to a narrow win over the Twins.

