Samiksha Saxena: Rising Star in Indian Women's Hockey

Samiksha Saxena, a young and promising goalkeeper, has secured her place among 40 core probables at the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru. The camp is part of India's preparations for the Women's Asia Cup 2025, marking a crucial step in her budding hockey career.

In an interview, Saxena expressed her enthusiasm about the camp, highlighting the excellent environment and supportive coaches. She shared how training alongside senior players, whom she once idolized on TV, has significantly enhanced her skills, particularly her movements and reflexes, vital attributes for a goalkeeper.

Saxena cherishes the opportunity to train under veteran Indian goalkeeper Savita, describing the experience as inspiring. She finds Savita approachable, valuing her constructive feedback. Additionally, working with Chief Coach Harendra Singh has been enlightening for Saxena, who appreciates his clear communication and comprehensive instructions.

Originating from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Saxena transitioned from a grassroots field hockey player to a promising goalkeeper at 19, following a coach's advice at the SAI Centre in Bhopal. Her talent shone through in the Junior Academy Nationals and the Khelo India University Games, leading to her participation in national championships.

Saxena's journey, supported by her initially hesitant but now proud family, underscores her determination. She dreams of representing India on the international stage, aspiring to bring home medals and make her nation proud.

