Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of England Test Series Due to Toe Injury
India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England after fracturing his toe. He retired hurt after an injury on the first day of the fourth Test. Ishan Kishan is likely to replace him, and the team is considering their options for a wicketkeeper.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India's cricket team suffered a setback as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the current Test series against England.
Pant sustained a toe fracture on the opening day of the fourth Test while attempting a reverse sweep against England pacer Chris Woakes. Despite a promising start, Pant retired hurt and was taken for scans.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Pant will be out for six weeks, with Ishan Kishan likely to step in as cover. The team might also consider KL Rahul for wicketkeeping duties, amid limited recent experience in that role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gautam Gambhir Supports BCCI's Family Travel Restrictions for Cricket Tours
"He asked about Akash Deep's sister's illness...": BCCI VP Shukla on King Charles III's meet with Indian teams
Rishabh Pant will be available to bat as per team requirements during ongoing fourth Test against England despite injury: BCCI.
Age Cap Shake-Up: BCCI President's Future Hangs in Balance
Supreme Court Rejects BCCI, Riju Raveendran's Insolvency Appeals