Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of England Test Series Due to Toe Injury

India's cricket team suffered a setback as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the current Test series against England.

Pant sustained a toe fracture on the opening day of the fourth Test while attempting a reverse sweep against England pacer Chris Woakes. Despite a promising start, Pant retired hurt and was taken for scans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Pant will be out for six weeks, with Ishan Kishan likely to step in as cover. The team might also consider KL Rahul for wicketkeeping duties, amid limited recent experience in that role.

(With inputs from agencies.)