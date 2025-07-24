Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of England Test Series Due to Toe Injury

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England after fracturing his toe. He retired hurt after an injury on the first day of the fourth Test. Ishan Kishan is likely to replace him, and the team is considering their options for a wicketkeeper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:48 IST
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of England Test Series Due to Toe Injury
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's cricket team suffered a setback as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the current Test series against England.

Pant sustained a toe fracture on the opening day of the fourth Test while attempting a reverse sweep against England pacer Chris Woakes. Despite a promising start, Pant retired hurt and was taken for scans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Pant will be out for six weeks, with Ishan Kishan likely to step in as cover. The team might also consider KL Rahul for wicketkeeping duties, amid limited recent experience in that role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025