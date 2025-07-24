Indian Olympic Association Resolves Leadership Dispute Amid Doping Concerns

The Indian Olympic Association's Executive Council resolved a leadership dispute on Thursday by ratifying the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer. This decision follows intervention by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, settling disagreements over Iyer's salary package, and aligning with efforts to enhance India's Olympic bid for 2036.

Simultaneously, the council established a seven-member anti-doping panel headed by ex-tennis player Rohit Rajpal. This initiative was prompted by the International Olympic Committee's concerns about India's elevated doping cases. The panel aims to curb such incidents as India vies to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad.

In addition, the IOA endorsed a new sports bill in Parliament that envisions setting up a National Sports Board to oversee national federations. The bill emphasizes coordination with international federations. IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey highlighted that any statute conflicts would prioritize international standards, thus smoothing over potential disputes.

