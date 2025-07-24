Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Toe Fracture

In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England due to a toe fracture. Pant sustained the injury on the opening day of the fourth Test, further compounding India's injury woes.

The 27-year-old, known for his flamboyant style, retired hurt at 37 after suffering a blow from England pacer Chris Woakes. The injury requires a minimum of six weeks of recovery, prompting the team to call in Ishan Kishan as a replacement.

This injury marks Pant's second in the series, following a finger bruise in the third Test. His absence is a major blow to the team's morale, especially as India trails 1-2 in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)