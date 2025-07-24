Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Toe Fracture

India's wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, has been sidelined from the ongoing Test series against England after fracturing his toe. The injury, sustained on the opening day of the fourth Test, adds to India's growing injury list. Ishan Kishan has been called in as cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:14 IST
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Toe Fracture
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England due to a toe fracture. Pant sustained the injury on the opening day of the fourth Test, further compounding India's injury woes.

The 27-year-old, known for his flamboyant style, retired hurt at 37 after suffering a blow from England pacer Chris Woakes. The injury requires a minimum of six weeks of recovery, prompting the team to call in Ishan Kishan as a replacement.

This injury marks Pant's second in the series, following a finger bruise in the third Test. His absence is a major blow to the team's morale, especially as India trails 1-2 in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025