Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Test Series Due to Toe Fracture
India's wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, has been sidelined from the ongoing Test series against England after fracturing his toe. The injury, sustained on the opening day of the fourth Test, adds to India's growing injury list. Ishan Kishan has been called in as cover.
In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England due to a toe fracture. Pant sustained the injury on the opening day of the fourth Test, further compounding India's injury woes.
The 27-year-old, known for his flamboyant style, retired hurt at 37 after suffering a blow from England pacer Chris Woakes. The injury requires a minimum of six weeks of recovery, prompting the team to call in Ishan Kishan as a replacement.
This injury marks Pant's second in the series, following a finger bruise in the third Test. His absence is a major blow to the team's morale, especially as India trails 1-2 in the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
