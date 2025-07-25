Left Menu

Historic All-Indian Final at FIDE Women's World Cup

For the first time in the FIDE Women's World Cup, two Indians, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, will face each other in the final. Both have already secured spots in the Women's Candidates tournament. Humpy, the more experienced player, and young talent Deshmukh promise an exciting clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:16 IST
In a landmark moment for Indian chess, the FIDE Women's World Cup is set to crown a winner from India, as Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh face off in the final on Saturday. This marks the first-ever all-Indian final in the event's history.

Both Humpy and Deshmukh have already secured their places in next year's Women's Candidates tournament by reaching the final. Humpy, with her vast experience, enters as the favorite against the younger Deshmukh.

The grand finale promises an intense battle of wits, with the winner claiming $50,000 and both players already earning a spot in the Candidates tournament to potentially challenge current World Champion Wenjun Ju.

