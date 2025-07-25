Left Menu

Bracewell Steps In: New Zealand's Tactics for Zimbabwe Test

Michael Bracewell replaces the injured Glenn Phillips in New Zealand’s Test match against Zimbabwe. Initially unavailable due to The Hundred commitments, Bracewell joins the squad for the first Test starting July 30 in Bulawayo. Blackcaps' head coach cites Bracewell's experience as key to maintaining team balance.

Michael Bracewell (Photo: NZC) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been named as a replacement for Glenn Phillips in the upcoming Test match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, starting July 30. Bracewell, initially unavailable due to prior commitments with The Hundred, has now joined the squad for the series opener, after his schedule permitted participation.

Phillips was ruled out following a right groin injury sustained during the final of Major League Cricket 2025. Consequently, Bracewell, who is already in Zimbabwe for the T20I tri-series, will fill the void. Blackcaps head coach Rob Walter highlighted Bracewell's experience and compatibility as crucial in maintaining the team's equilibrium in the absence of Phillips.

Walter expressed disappointment over Phillips' untimely exit from the tour, reflecting on the void it created within the squad. However, he emphasized Bracewell's entry as an opportunity to retain the desired team balance. Post the first Test, Bracewell will join the Southern Brave, with further decisions pending regarding the second Test.

