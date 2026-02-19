Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Underdog Triumph in T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe's captain, celebrates his team's unexpected success in the T20 World Cup group stage, securing respect worldwide. They aim to continue their remarkable journey in the Super Eights. Raza expresses confidence and readiness when facing formidable opponents like India, West Indies, and South Africa, embracing their underdog status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:29 IST
Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe's cricket team, led by captain Sikandar Raza, has turned heads with their impressive performance in the T20 World Cup's group stages, earning global admiration.

The team is keen to continue their Cinderella story in the Super Eights, where they face tough competition from India, the West Indies, and South Africa. Raza's calm approach, focusing on one game at a time, epitomizes their underdog spirit.

Reflecting on their victory over Sri Lanka, Raza emphasized strategic decisions and team confidence, expressing satisfaction with their unbeaten group stage status. His optimism remains as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

