England take 186-run lead, end day 3 at 544/7

England extended their lead to 186 runs, closing day three of the fourth Test against India at 544/7 here on Friday.

It was a landmark day for Joe Root, who crafted a sublime 248-ball 150 and leapfrogged legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history.

India clawed their way back into the contest in the final session, claiming three wickets to stall England's charge.

At stumps, skipper Ben Stokes, who had earlier retired hurt due to cramps, resumed his innings and remained unbeaten on 77 alongside Liam Dawson, who was batting on 21.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 358 all out in 114.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 5/72).

England 1st innings: 544 for 7 in 135 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Duckett 94; Washington Sundar 2/57 ).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)