Left Menu

England take 186-run lead, end day 3 at 544/7

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:12 IST
England take 186-run lead, end day 3 at 544/7
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England extended their lead to 186 runs, closing day three of the fourth Test against India at 544/7 here on Friday.

It was a landmark day for Joe Root, who crafted a sublime 248-ball 150 and leapfrogged legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history.

India clawed their way back into the contest in the final session, claiming three wickets to stall England's charge.

At stumps, skipper Ben Stokes, who had earlier retired hurt due to cramps, resumed his innings and remained unbeaten on 77 alongside Liam Dawson, who was batting on 21.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 358 all out in 114.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 5/72).

England 1st innings: 544 for 7 in 135 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Duckett 94; Washington Sundar 2/57 ).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025