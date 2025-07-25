Left Menu

Wheelchair tennis returns to US Open after break for Paralympics

Wheelchair tennis is back at the U.S. Open after taking a break last year for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Wheelchair tennis is back at the U.S. Open after taking a break last year for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday the entry lists for the upcoming U.S. Open Wheelchair Championships starting Sept. 2 through Sept. 6 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. This tournament also will mark the 20th anniversary of wheelchair tennis at the U.S. Open.

These championships have grown tremendously over the years first with the addition of a quad division in 2007, followed by the U.S. Open becoming the first of the four majors to have a junior wheelchair division in 2022 with singles and doubles for both boys and girls.

The U.S. has six players in the field, and the Netherlands has the most with nine.

Alfie Hewett of Great Britain will be competing for his third straight men's U.S. Open title in a field featuring Wimbledon champ Tokito Oda — the world's No. 1 player who will be looking for his career Golden Slam featuring the four Grand slams and the Paralympic Games.

Diede de Groot from the Netherlands can become the winningest women's champ by winning her seventh straight singles title. She currently is tied with Esther Alf Vergeer who retired in 2013.

