Hamilton's Belgian GP Woes: A Track Limits Downfall

Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, struggled during the Belgian Grand Prix qualifiers. A lap exceeding track limits led to a low Sunday start. Despite past successes, including a win last year following a teammate's disqualification, Hamilton could only manage a 15th place in Saturday's sprint.

Updated: 26-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:04 IST
Lewis Hamilton

In a dramatic turn of events, Lewis Hamilton faced significant challenges during the Belgian Grand Prix qualifiers. Competing with Ferrari this year, Hamilton's best lap was scrapped for violating track limits, relegating him to a 16th-place start on Sunday.

The seven-time world champion, known for his prowess at the circuit, had a tough Saturday, finishing 15th in the sprint race after a spin in qualifying. This marks a sharp contrast to his victory last year at Spa, which came under fortuitous circumstances following a teammate's disqualification.

As a five-time winner in Belgium, Hamilton's current form leaves him one win shy of equaling Michael Schumacher's record at the track, intensifying the anticipation for how he will fare in future races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

