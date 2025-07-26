Hamilton's Belgian GP Woes: A Track Limits Downfall

In a dramatic turn of events, Lewis Hamilton faced significant challenges during the Belgian Grand Prix qualifiers. Competing with Ferrari this year, Hamilton's best lap was scrapped for violating track limits, relegating him to a 16th-place start on Sunday.

The seven-time world champion, known for his prowess at the circuit, had a tough Saturday, finishing 15th in the sprint race after a spin in qualifying. This marks a sharp contrast to his victory last year at Spa, which came under fortuitous circumstances following a teammate's disqualification.

As a five-time winner in Belgium, Hamilton's current form leaves him one win shy of equaling Michael Schumacher's record at the track, intensifying the anticipation for how he will fare in future races.

(With inputs from agencies.)