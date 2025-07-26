Left Menu

Kaden Groves Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage Finish

Australian cyclist Kaden Groves claimed victory in a thrilling Tour de France stage, avoiding crashes on slippery roads to secure a solo win. This victory completes his grand tour stage set and is a significant achievement for the 26-year-old, enhancing his reputation in international cycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:33 IST
Kaden Groves Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage Finish

In a dramatic and rain-slicked stage of the Tour de France, Australian Kaden Groves clinched his place in cycling history by securing a coveted stage victory on Saturday. Despite treacherous conditions leading to crashes for his rivals, Groves maintained composure, showcasing exceptional bike handling on the descent.

This win marks Groves's completion of victories across all major grand tours, adding to his impressive tally of wins in the Vuelta and Giro d'Italia. The victory was an emotional moment, with Groves shedding tears as he crossed the finish line, overwhelmed by disbelief and pride.

The penultimate ride saw Groves break away from a reduced group, successfully achieving a solo finish. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar remains poised to take the overall Tour title, barring any mishap in the final leg leading to Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025