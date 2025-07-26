Kaden Groves Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage Finish

In a dramatic and rain-slicked stage of the Tour de France, Australian Kaden Groves clinched his place in cycling history by securing a coveted stage victory on Saturday. Despite treacherous conditions leading to crashes for his rivals, Groves maintained composure, showcasing exceptional bike handling on the descent.

This win marks Groves's completion of victories across all major grand tours, adding to his impressive tally of wins in the Vuelta and Giro d'Italia. The victory was an emotional moment, with Groves shedding tears as he crossed the finish line, overwhelmed by disbelief and pride.

The penultimate ride saw Groves break away from a reduced group, successfully achieving a solo finish. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar remains poised to take the overall Tour title, barring any mishap in the final leg leading to Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)