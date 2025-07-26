Left Menu

Pogacar on the Verge of Fourth Tour de France Triumph

Tadej Pogacar is set to win his fourth Tour de France title, having navigated what he describes as a particularly challenging race. Despite the grueling journey, Pogacar looks forward to enjoying a short break before deciding on future races, including a potential entry in the Vuelta a Espana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:30 IST
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar is poised to clinch his fourth Tour de France title, surviving what he considers one of the toughest Tours he's encountered. Sunday's ride to Paris is the final step before securing another victory in this prestigious event.

With a lead of 4:24 over Jonas Vingegaard heading into Stage 21, Pogacar reflects on the race's difficulty, emphasizing the intense effort required throughout. Despite the challenges, he expresses satisfaction with his performance and anticipates the final day's ride.

Following the Tour, Pogacar plans to take a brief respite before considering participation in the Vuelta a Espana. As a three-time Tour winner and world champion, Pogacar's achievements invite comparisons to cycling legends like Eddy Merckx.

