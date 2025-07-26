Pogacar on the Verge of Fourth Tour de France Triumph

Tadej Pogacar is poised to clinch his fourth Tour de France title, surviving what he considers one of the toughest Tours he's encountered. Sunday's ride to Paris is the final step before securing another victory in this prestigious event.

With a lead of 4:24 over Jonas Vingegaard heading into Stage 21, Pogacar reflects on the race's difficulty, emphasizing the intense effort required throughout. Despite the challenges, he expresses satisfaction with his performance and anticipates the final day's ride.

Following the Tour, Pogacar plans to take a brief respite before considering participation in the Vuelta a Espana. As a three-time Tour winner and world champion, Pogacar's achievements invite comparisons to cycling legends like Eddy Merckx.

(With inputs from agencies.)