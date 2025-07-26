Joe Root: From Tendulkar Admirer to Near Record-Breaker

Joe Root, born in December 1990, idolized cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, emulating his style during his formative years. Today, Root stands prominently in the cricket world, trailing only Tendulkar on the all-time Test run-scorers list.

Surpassing the likes of Ricky Ponting, Root amassed 13,409 runs, reflecting on Tendulkar's enduring legacy and his own experiences that shaped him as a cricketer. Recalling his Test debut in Nagpur during Tendulkar's career twilight, Root described facing Tendulkar as a surreal experience.

Despite chasing the record, Root remains focused on his game, attributing recent successes to self-reflection during the pandemic and advice from former England captain Nasser Hussain. This strategic introspection allowed him to refine his cricketing approach, evolving from technical perfectionism to managing risk effectively.

